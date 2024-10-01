Baltimore Orioles Superstar Talks Team Chemistry Ahead of Postseason
The Baltimore Orioles are headed for the postseason for the second straight season, but this year is a little different. In 2023, the team won 101 games and didn't get swept all season until the American League Division Series. 2024 saw the team face more adversity, but Gunnar Henderson believes that's what makes them even better.
After winning 58 games in the first half, the Orioles went just .500 in the second half, ultimately losing the division title to the New York Yankees. In both July and August, they were under .500, and it was the first real test for some of the younger players that the team is known for. But that is the reason Henderson thinks they'll be fine.
"We've pretty much gone through the entire minor league system together. It's been really fun being able to share the field and, just, develop the relationship we have on and off the field with each and every guy. I feel like that just helps us have such a tight-knit clubhouse and being able to have just a really fun atmosphere when we get to the clubhouse each and every day," the MVP candidate told MASN.
Having a close bond on the team definitely helps, or doesn't hurt at the very least. And all of these youngsters have been playing together for years now. Key players such as Henderson, Adley Rutchsman, Grayson Rodriguez, Colton Cowser and Heston Kjerstad were all drafted within a few years of each other and have all grown up together.
"The team chemistry you have with each and every guy, going through those tough times we went through post All Star break, it's obviously not fun losing that many games, but being able to have those type of guys in the clubhouse makes it a little bit easier to get through stuff like that," he continued.
The relationships formed within the Orioles system seem to have clearly made an impact on the players, and Henderson seems confident that gives them an edge. He believes in his guys no matter what and no matter where they are.
"It's just next man up mentality, doesn't matter if you're in Triple-A or on the bench in the Big Leagues," he stated.
The Orioles have become famous for their ability to draft hitters and develop them quickly, and it's worked. Henderson is an MVP candidate and Cowser is a Rookie of the Year candidate. No matter what, though, the shortstop knows his guys will play hard for each other. That could be potent in October.