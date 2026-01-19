Former Orioles speedster signs with Braves

After spending parts of five seasons with the Baltimore Orioles, Jorge Mateo has found a new home.

On Monday, the Atlanta Braves announced they had signed the speedy utilityman to a one-year contract for 2026. The deal guarantees $1 million in salary, according to Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.

The #Braves today signed INF Jorge Mateo to a one-year contract for the 2026 season. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) January 19, 2026

Mateo, 30, had been with Baltimore since being claimed off waivers from the San Diego Padres on Aug. 5, 2021. He notably produced 3.7 bWAR and led the American League with 35 stolen bases in 2022 but is now coming off back-to-back injury-riddled seasons.

In 2024, Mateo appeared in only 68 games before undergoing reconstructive elbow surgery. Last season, he was limited to 42 games due to elbow inflammation and a hamstring strain sustained on his rehab assignment.

The Orioles added him to their expanded September roster, but he saw little action, ending the 2025 campaign with a .177/.217/.266 (.483 OPS) slash line. After the season, his $5.5 million club option was declined.

One day before Mateo signed, the Braves announced that shortstop Ha-Seong Kim sustained a hand injury in South Korea and underwent surgery to repair a tendon in his right middle finger. His expected recovery timeline is four to five months, meaning Atlanta will need a replacement for a significant portion of the first half.

Mateo has typically been a strong defender at shortstop, recording as many as 15 defensive runs saved at the position in 2022. He can also play second base, third base and all three outfield spots.

Jorge Mateo 😲 pic.twitter.com/TMOyWhAdMe — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) June 15, 2022

Most of Mateo’s starts late in 2025 came in center field, as Baltimore’s infield was set with Gunnar Henderson at shortstop, Jackson Holliday at second and Jordan Westburg at third. The veteran utilityman was credited with -4 Outs Above Average in limited playing time last season.

Offensively, Mateo is a career .221/.266/.363 (.629 OPS) hitter at the major league level. He successfully stole 100 bases on 121 attempts as an Oriole and remains an elite runner, with Statcast placing him in the 94th percentile in average sprint speed.

Barring a late-winter addition, Jeremiah Jackson is the leading internal candidate to win the Orioles’ utility role off the bench. As a rookie last year, he hit .276/.328/.447 with five home runs in 48 games. Baltimore only played him in right field and at third base in 2025, but in the minor leagues he has made starts at shortstop, second base and the other two outfield spots.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles