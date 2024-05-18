Baltimore Orioles Veteran Outfielder Claimed Off Waivers By Giants
Ryan McKenna found himself caught in the crunch of the Baltimore Orioles’ strong crop of outfielders and was designated for assignment on Monday.
The San Francisco Giants claimed him off waivers on Saturday as they had a need for a veteran outfielder after losing Jung Hoo Lee for the season after shoulder surgery.
McKenna needed a landing spot as the Orioles not only have quality veterans like Anthony Santander and Cedric Mullins but have also cycled in young talent like AL Rookie of the Year candidate Colton Cowser, Heston Kjerstad and Kyle Stowers, who was called up earlier this week.
There simply wasn’t the playing time to go around, especially after Baltimore activated Austin Hays on Monday. That cost McKenna his roster spot on Monday.
The former fourth-round pick of the Orioles in 2015 played his entire career with Baltimore after he was promoted to the bigs for the first time in 2021. His batting average has improved every season, including 2023 when he slashed a career-best .254/.316/.361/.677 in 88 games.
He only played in nine games this season but he was hitting a robust .375. What he doesn’t do is hit for a lot of power, as he has eight career home runs.
The Giants need his versatility after the loss of Lee, who was their starting center fielder. McKenna played all three outfield positions in Baltimore and won’t need to assume a starting role right away as Luis Matos has taken over center field and is coming off a five-RBI game against Colorado on Friday.