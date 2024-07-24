Baltimore Orioles Promote Top Pitching Prospect for MLB Debut
After losing 6-3 on Tuesday, the Baltimore Orioles are hoping some fresh blood can give them a spark on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins.
The Orioles have tabbed their top pitching prospect, Chayce McDermott, to start Wednesday's game.
Baltimore's No. 7 prospect per MLB Pipeline, McDermott was promoted from Triple-A Norfolk to the club's taxi squad prior to Tuesday's series opener. The 25-year-old righty was given a locker at loanDepot Park in Miami and will wear the No. 60 in his MLB debut, making him the first Orioles player to wear that number since former relief pitcher Mychal Givens.
A fourth-round draft pick by the Houston Astros in 2021, the Ball State product joined Baltimore's organization in 2022 and has steadily worked his way up the ladder.
In 20 appearances (19 starts) at Triple-A this year, he's 3-5 with a 3.96 ERA in 91 innings.
Armed with an upper-90s fastball and a sweeping slider, McDermott has plenty of swing-and-miss ability. He had a 12.9 K/9 in college and has a 12.9 K/9 in the minors, including a 12.8 K/9 at Triple-A.
However, his control could still use some work based on his 1.43 WHIP and 5.3 BB/9 this season.
Fortunately for McDermott, the Marlins are an ideal opponent for a rookie pitcher. They're one of the worst teams in baseball and rank near the bottom of the league in numerous offensive categories, including runs per game (29th), home runs (30th), OBP (29th), SLG (29th) and OPS (29th).
Meanwhile, Edward Cabrera will start for Miami. He's struggled this year with a 1-3 record and a 7.36 ERA in eight starts, so the Orioles should be able to give McDermott some early run support.
McDermott follows Albert Suarez in the rotation, giving Corbin Burnes and Grayson Rodrguez an extra day of rest.
Burnes is now slated to start Thursday's series finale against the Marlins, while Rodriguez will likely start Friday's series opener against the San Diego Padres at home.