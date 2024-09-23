Baltimore Orioles Veterans Ensure Hilarious Rookie Dress Up Tradition Continued
Things have not been going well for the Baltimore Orioles on the field over the last few weeks. Their ice-cold offense has led to the team sinking in the American League standings.
Now six games behind the New York Yankees in the AL East, they are heading toward a Wild Card Round matchup against one of the AL Central teams; either the Kansas City Royals, Detroit Tigers or Minnesota Twins.
Orioles fans are likely hoping that it isn’t the Tigers, as they are in this position in large part because of what Detroit has done to them the last two weekends, winning four out of six contests.
Losers in 10 out of their last 14 games, spirits certainly aren’t very high in the clubhouse right now. But, it is good to see that the players can still have some good-natured fun at the expense of their rookies.
As shared by DebBond135887 on X, this year’s theme for the rookie dress-up was Peter Pan. She captured photos of the players heading to the team bus over the weekend and they did not disappoint as Halloween came early.
Top prospect Jackson Holliday was doing his best Wendy Darling impersonation. While he got away with wearing some Adidas sneakers, outfielder Colton Cowser was not as lucky.
He must have drawn the short stick among the rookies as he donned a Tinkerbell outfit. Not only was he in a green dress, but wore heels to bring the entire ensemble together.
Another rookie donned a Captain Hook costume that received some alterations from how he looked in the movies.
But, it was good to see the rookies take the hazing so well, as it could lighten the mood in a clubhouse that hasn’t had many reasons to smile recently.
Baltimore will now head on the road to close out the season, as they will have a direct impact on the wild card race. After three games in the Bronx against the Yankees, they will travel to take on the Twins for three massive games that will determine seeding and who makes the postseason at all.