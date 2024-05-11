Insider Projects Baltimore Orioles Trade Package for Coveted Rookie Closesr
Baltimore Orioles closer Craig Kimbrel talked with the media on Friday about his recent control issues. Reporters, including from the Baltimore Sun, wrote that Kimbrel didn’t disclose what the problem was.
But, he did say that he needs to be less predictable and possibly lean more into throwing breaking pitches. Physically, he said, he’s fine.
The results say he’s struggling. Entering this weekend he had blown two of his last three save chances and allowed eight runs in his last seven outings.
Kimbrel is with Baltimore because of the injury to last year’s closer, Félix Bautista, who will miss all of this season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. He’s with the O’s on a one-year deal.
So, the assumption is that Bautista returns in 2025 and re-takes the closer role. But that doesn’t help the Orioles this season, as they entered Friday’s action with the best record in the American League.
If Kimbrel can’t find his footing and continues to struggle, what then?
The game’s hottest young closer at the moment is Oakland Athletics rookie Mason Miller, who to some is the early favorite to win American League Rookie of the Year.
Miller has converted his first eight save opportunities entering this week and has a 1.10 ERA. He has struck out 33 and walked four.
Under normal circumstances, the Athletics would ride Miller for a while. He can’t be a free agent until after the 2029 season.
But, nothing is ordinary in Oakland. This is the A’s last season in Oakland. They’ll move to Sacramento for the next few seasons before a move to Las Vegas. The A’s, reportedly, aren’t ruling out dealing Miller, as absurd as it seems from the outside.
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal wrote that several teams could be interested in him, including the Orioles. But the price, he writes, would be steep:
“Baseball Trade Values estimates a fair deal with the Baltimore Orioles would involve two of Keith Law’s top 100 prospects: corner infielder Coby Mayo (No. 27) and outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. (No. 64).”
Whether the Athletics like it or not, they may have to make some hard decisions and, if Miller is one of them, the Orioles could pounce — if they’re willing to give up some big prospects.