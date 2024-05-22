Baltimore Orioles Historic Streak Ends in Heartbreaking Fashion
The Baltimore Orioles were one of the biggest stories last season when they won the most games in the American League with 101 and became AL East champions for the first time in nine years.
This came on the heels of a 83-79 record in 2022 that didn't really catch anyone's attention.
However, what was most notable about that season was the Orioles calling up their No. 1 prospect Adley Rutschman who immediately made an impact. He finished second in American League Rookie of the Year voting while his team went 67-55 with him on the roster to have their first winning season since 2016.
He's turned into one of the best catchers in the game and will be a franchise cornerstone for years to come.
But, there's another thing that the star has provided since joining Baltimore.
They had not been swept in a regular season series since he was called up on May 21, 2022.
That ended on Wednesday.
In a rollercoaster slate against the St. Louis Cardinals where there were multiple delays and a postponement across different games, the Orioles finally got swept after they dropped the finale 5-4.
For a while, it looked like that might not happen.
Baltimore was up 3-0 after three innings before there was a weather delay in the fourth. John Means, who started the game and had only given up one hit, was then pulled because of that.
Reliever and past starter Cole Irvin came on, but gave up three runs over 3 1/3 innings pitched. The Cardinals took the lead in the sixth when Brendan Donovan hit a double to center field with two runners on base. All two base runners and Donovan scored on that play when there were two different throwing errors.
But, they almost pulled off another late-game rally in the top of the ninth with runners on first and third with no one out.
Kyle Stowers was called upon to pinch hit and just missed a three-run bomb that would have given the Orioles the lead. Instead, an incredible grab was made by St. Louis' right fielder where he doubled up Cedric Mullins at first.
With two outs, Baltimore's star Gunnar Henderson couldn't play hero this time as he grounded out to shortstop.
It's a frustrating end to this incredible streak by the Orioles that is now the third-longest in Major League history after going through 106 regular season series without getting swept.
The Cardinals from 1942-44 are first on the list with 124, and the 1906-09 Chicago Cubs are second with 109.