No. 6 Baltimore Orioles Prospect Named ‘Most Likely’ to Be Traded
The Baltimore Orioles are 5-5 in their last 10 games, sitting in second place in the American League East. 31-18 overall and three games behind the first-place New York Yankees, the division looks like it's going to be a tough battle all year.
Similar to the Yankees, the Orioles are in an excellent position to get better at the trade deadline. Armed with arguably the best farm system in baseball, they can upgrade their roster in a big way.
The moves they make prior to the July trade deadline could ultimately be the reason they do or don't win the division. Not only that, but it could be the reason Baltimore wins a World Series.
Looking at potential trade candidates, the front office will have an opportunity to figure things out. Coby Mayo, Heston Kjerstad, and others could all be the main pieces in a package that nets a star.
However, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report believes their "most likely player to be traded" is Connor Norby.
"The 23-year-old posted an .842 OPS with 40 doubles, 21 home runs and 92 RBI in 138 games at Triple-A last season, and he is batting .293/.379/.524 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 29 RBI in 39 games back at that level to open the year."
Norby, the No. 6 prospect in the Orioles system, according to MLB.com, is in a tough position to get called up. However, it's been clear during his minor league career that he's a big-league talent, so getting dealt might not be the worst outcome for him.
Trading prospects is always a tough decision from a front-office perspective. With all of the talent they have, Baltimore's front office doesn't want to trade away a player who could eventually be a star.
However, if they can get an impact player in return for some of these prospects and win now, it's the right decision.