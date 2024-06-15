MLB Insider Names Baltimore Orioles as Top Trade Suitor for Elite Starter
There is plenty of time for the Baltimore Orioles to hone in on the target areas they want to pursue before the trade deadline on July 30, but it seems like they certainly will need pitching help for the back stretch of this season.
Losing John Means and Tyler Wells hurts, and right now, one of their top prospects, Cade Povich, has been called upon to pitch important innings.
Mile Elias will give him a runway to prove he should be part of this rotation moving forward, and if he can show that, then they might be able to cross off one of their needs.
However, it's likely they still will be interested in a starting pitcher no matter how Povich performs.
Who that player might be is unknown right now, but there's a chance they could swing for the fences and land one of the best players who's expected to become available.
The Orioles have been linked to Miami Marlins ace Jesus Luzardo going all the way back to this offseason when there was a dialogue between the two front offices to put something together that would send the elite left-hander to Baltimore.
Ultimately, the asking price was too high and they pivoted to Corbin Burnes, who has worked out maybe even better than they imagined.
But, with the Marlins likely going to be sellers, Jon Heyman of The New York Post views the Orioles as favorites to land Luzardo for the second half of the year.
Depending on what the cost to acquire him is, this is definitely something they should pursue.
Burnes is going to be a free agent after the season and is expected to land a contract that is likely out of the price range that Baltimore can offer. Luzardo is still under club control through 2026, so he would be able to fill a spot at the top of their rotation and still give this team a three-headed monster.
The lefty has certainly not had the same performance he's had in the past.
He's posted a 5.11 ERA through 11 starts in 2024 compared to the sub-4.00 he's had in back-to-back years with Miami.
Still, there's no doubt he would be a major asset for the Orioles in their pursuit of a World Series this season and beyond.