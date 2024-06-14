Baltimore Orioles Star Gunnar Henderson Looking To Match MLB Legend
Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles have been one of the most entertaining teams to watch in baseball throughout the 2024 MLB season thus far.
They have coupled elite offensive production to go along with top-notch pitching. At this point in the year, they appear to be a very serious World Series contender.
The Orioles have built their team the right way. They have drafted talent and developed it. Baltimore has remained patient and kept their young talent to get to this point, rather than sell it for win-now talent.
After all the years of hard work and strategy, things are starting to pay off. The Orioles are officially back as legitimate contenders.
Henderson has been a massive part of the team's offensive success. He has hit .273/.373/.598 to go along with 21 home runs and 47 RBI. There aren't many players in baseball who have been as effective as the 22-year-old rising superstar.
In fact, with the offensive production he has been able to put together, he approaching a massive milestone. He's looking to match MLB legend Alex Rodriguez in one insane feat.
As the above post from X, formerly known as Twitter, states, Henderson is on pace to hit 52 home runs and tack on 115 RBI.
Those are numbers only reached by one other shorstop. That shortstop is none other than Rodriguez.
To this point, no other shorstop has accomplished those numbers in the history of the game. Henderson has a legitimate chance to be the second player to ever do it at his position.
Adding those numbers into the context, Henderson has been mashing baseballs at an all-time level. He's doing it at 22 years old, which is hard to comprehend.
All of that being said, Baltimore is in great hands with talents like Henderson leading the way. Not only are they legitimate contenders this season, the Orioles are going to be a team to be wreckoned with for years to come as well.