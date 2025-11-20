Orioles could trade these 2 young stars as part of Kyle Tucker plan, per insider

The Baltimore Orioles' front office has made it clear that their top priority is bolstering their pitching staff rather than their lineup. However, this team wants to return to contention as soon as possible. And there's no question that the number one free agent available on the market this offseason is former Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker.

Tucker has been one of baseball's premier left-handed hitters for years. And while he wasn't his normal self down the stretch in 2025 after dealing with a calf injury, he still hit 22 home runs with an .841 OPS in 136 regular-season games for the Cubs.

Read more: Insider predicts next Baltimore Orioles trade

Given that he's still just 28 years old, Tucker is expected to get a deal in free agency between eight and 10 years, which could command around $400 million. This will make him the most expensive player available by a long shot this winter, but there's a case to be made that he could be worth even more than that if he can stay healthy.

Aug 24, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker (30) walks against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Insiders Share Orioles' Potential Kyle Tucker Plan

In a November 20 article, The Athletic's MLB insiders Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon wrote that despite the Orioles executing a trade for Taylor Ward, they might not be done reconstructing their outfield. In fact, the club is still planning to pursue Kyle Tucker.

However, that doesn't mean that Baltimore's top priority isn't still improving the pitching staff. But if they were able to land Tucker, they wouldn't have much else to spend in free agency. So Rosenthal and Sammon noted that if the Orioles did sign him, then they could potentially trade Dylan Beavers and Colton Cowser (along with other prospects) in return for a pitcher.

If this case were to play out, they noted that the Orioles' offseason strategy would boil down to, "Make Tucker the anchor of a still-mostly youthful lineup, then figure out the rest."

The Orioles remain interested in signing Kyle Tucker in free agency, per @Ken_Rosenthal.



Baltimore is still looking to upgrade their outfield after acquiring Taylor Ward via trade. pic.twitter.com/3fHBiPlMk3 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) November 20, 2025

Losing top prospect Dylan Beavers, along with Colton Cowser, would be a tough pill to swallow for fans. However, if doing so meant getting a quality starting pitcher back in a trade and signing Kyle Tucker in free agency, it's easy to see why Mike Elias and the rest of the front office would be willing to execute this move.

Ultimately, the Orioles are one of many teams that are interested in signing Tucker. But the fact that they're still seen as suitors for him should be viewed as a positive.

Recommended Articles