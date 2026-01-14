Where Orioles can pivot after missing on Ranger Suarez

The options are beginning to dwindle for the Baltimore Orioles as they continue their hunt to land a premier starting pitcher.

After acquiring Shane Baz from the Tampa Bay Rays in December, all signs pointed to the Orioles remaining aggressive in this pursuit, whether it be in a trade or through free agency. But in the last seven days, the club has lost two rumored targets, both on the trade block and the open market. First, former Miami Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera was shipped up to the Chicago Cubs.

Now, it's free agent left-hander Ranger Suarez landing with the Boston Red Sox on a 5-year, $130 million contract. The deal, which was first reported by Jon Heyman, takes one of the most obvious fits for Baltimore off the board and will force Mike Elias to regroup and find another option quickly if they are still intent on building out a robust, new-look starting rotation.

The most obvious pivot is Framber Valdez, who has been linked to the Orioles from the very beginning of free agency. Aside from the link to Elias from their time together in Houston, Valdez entered the offseason as one of the clear standouts alongside Suarez and Dylan Cease. With the latter two finding their homes in the same division, it could all be lining up for Baltimore to make their big splash.

Valdez, 32, is coming off of his eighth season with the Houston Astros. During that time, the southpaw has racked up 20.5 fWAR and boasts a 3.36 ERA across 188 appearances (166 starts). During back-to-back All-Star seasons in 2022 and 2023, Valdez made 31 starts, a feat which he achieved again last season after making 28 starts in 2024.

There are still some concerns surrounding Valdez due to his "cross-up" incident where he fired a seemingly unexpected fastball at catcher César Salazar immediately after he refused to step off the mound and allowed a grand slam. Elias, who served as the Astros scouting director when Valdez signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2015, will be able to attest to his character better than most which could uniquely position the Orioles in his market.

But if they aren't sold on Valdez at his asking price, there are a few solid options remaining in free agency. With Suarez gone, the best remaining option alongside Valdez is Zac Gallen. Gallen, 30, had a worse 2025 season, pitching to a career-worst 4.83 ERA and is generally viewed as a tier below Valdez.

That said, Gallen remains a highly talented starter and has been just as reliable, making at least 28 starts in each of his last four seasons and surpassing 31 in three of the four. After Gallen is where the free agent market really begins to drop off, another reason for Baltimore to act quickly and decisively for their ace.

Right-handers Lucas Giolito (31), Zack Littell (30), and Chris Bassitt (37) could all be decent options for the Orioles with the caveat that they will not be expected to anchor the rotation. With high upside options in Baz, Kyle Bradish, Trevor Rogers, and Tyler Wells, the addition of any of these arms would still make for a much-improved unit, but may not be the flashy, needle-moving acquisition that many were expecting.

There is still the option for a trade, which Ken Rosenthal indicated is absolutely still on the table for the club. However, the big-name options of Freddy Peralta, MacKenzie Gore, or Sandy Alcántara could require a much heftier return than the front office is willing to part with after exercising the necessary resources in the Baz deal. If that's the case, they could turn to the Mets' Kodai Senga as a possible reclamation project, or target Brayan Bello as Boston continues to build a surplus of starting pitchers.

It's currently unclear how aggressive the Orioles will be after the Suarez news. But a week ago, it was reported by Rosenthal and Will Sammon that the club, willing to lose their third-highest draft selection in the process, had become increasingly likely to sign one of Suarez or Valdez. With Suarez's price now set and Valdez the top remaining option, it might not be long before he comes to a decision.

