Insider predicts next Baltimore Orioles trade

On November 18, news broke that the Baltimore Orioles traded former top prospect pitcher Grayson Rodriguez to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for power-hitting outfielder Taylor Ward.

This trade raised eyebrows within the baseball community. Many felt like it didn't make sense for Baltimore, given that they're more in need of pitching than hitters at this point. Not to mention that the Orioles selected Rodriguez with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, and he is still seen as a talented pitcher with a high upside.

But upside can only be assessed for so long. The bottom line is that Rodriguez can't stay healthy. He has pitched in an MLB game on July 31, 2024, missing the entire 2025 campaign because of a lat strain, and then underwent elbow debridement surgery. It's still unclear when Rodriguez will be able to return and whether he is expected to be fully healthy in 2026.

Ward, on the other hand, is coming off a career year where he hit .228 with a .792 OPS along with 36 home runs and 103 RBIs (both of which are career highs). While he's a free agent after the 2026 season, the fact that he hit more than double the number of home runs anybody on Baltimore hit in 2025 shows why this trade makes sense for the Orioles.

Insider Predicts Orioles' Next Move After Acquiring Taylor Ward

Trading for Ward suggests the Orioles might be cooking up another trade already. And a November 19 article from MLB.com's Mark Feinsand suggested what sort of trade this might be.

"The Orioles have now acquired two outfielders this offseason, signing Leody Taveras to a Major League deal and trading for Ward, creating a significant glut on the grass. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Baltimore swing another trade to free up the outfield logjam," Feinsand wrote.

As it stands, the Orioles have Ward, Taveras, Dylan Beavers, Tyler O'Neill, Heston Kjerstad, Colton Cowser, and Reed Trimble on their 40-man roster. One would assume that out of these players, Ward, Beavers, and Cowser would be the starting outfield if the 2026 season started tomorrow.

This might mean that O'Neill or Kjerstad would be on the trade block, potentially in return for some quality pitching, which the Orioles need.

Regardless, it will be interesting to see how Mike Elias and the rest of Baltimore's front office complements this trade with other roster moves.

