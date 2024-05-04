Watch Confusing Situation as Padres Trade Multiple Prospects During Their Game
Nathan Martorella was on second base with one out in the top of the inning for the Double-A San Antonio Missions on Friday when time was called and he was lifted for a pinch runner.
Confusion was all around, Martorella stood with his hands out looking around wondering why he was being taken out. Moments later, Martorella and Jakob Marsee gave their teammates hugs and headed down the right field line to the clubhouse with their equipment in hand as they had just been traded to the Miami Marlins.
Steven Davis, the play-by-play voice of the Arkansas Travelers, did a great job with his commentary clearing up any confusion for those listening to him or watching the stream.
The two prospects were sent to the Marlins along with Dillon Head and reliever Woo-Suk Go in exchange for two-time batting champion Luis Arraez. For Martorella and Marsee to be sent together is fitting. The Padres drafted both in 2022 with Martorella in the fifth round and Marsee in the sixth round. They were promoted together from Arizona Complex League to Single-A Lake Elsinore that same year. Last year they played for High-A Fort Wayne before being promoted on the same day to Double-A San Antonio.
Arraez, 27, has been an All-Star, Silver Slugger, and batting champion in each of the last two seasons with the Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins. He became the second player in the Modern Era to win a batting title in both the AL and NL and the first to do it in back-to-back seasons. Nobody has won the batting title in three straight seasons with three different teams.
