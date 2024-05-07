Padres GM AJ Preller Reveals Motivation Behind Shocking Blockbuster Trade
The San Diego Padres made a rare May trade this past weekend when they acquired former Miami Marlin Luis Arráez and cash considerations in exchange for Dillon Head, Woo-Suk Go, Jakob Marsee, and Nathan Martorella.
It's shocking to see a player of Arráez's caliber get traded in May, rather than before the season or near the trade deadline. It happened Saturday, and the Padres were able to bring in one of the National League's better designated hitters.
Padres general manager A.J. Preller revealed the thought process behind the trade for Arráez.
“We knew we were gonna need to find other ways to find offense,” Preller said, via The Athletic's Dennis Lin. “A left-handed bat was something we had prioritized. And I think ultimately … we could wait or we could go out and try to get one of the better left-handed bats that we thought probably would be available, and do it now and go get Luis Arráez for 140 games versus getting somebody else for 60 games.”
The move appears to already have paid off, with Arráez setting a Padres franchise record by notching four hits in his debut with the team. The designated hitter adds a crucial presence to the Padres' lineup, especially with the top of their lineup struggling at points this season. Along with the need, Preller found the value to be worth it for the trade.
“I think this was one where it lined up both ways, where we could add an elite talent, we could do it at a price that ultimately fit for us this year, and hopefully it enables us to do some other things down the road if we need to,” Preller said, via Lin.
Arráez has led off each of his first three games in the Padres' lineup, and is batting .303 with six RBIs this season. Overall, Arráez has slashed .324/.377/.423 with 24 home runs and 207 RBIs in his career.