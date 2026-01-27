One Trade Candidate the Padres Should Target From Each Division Before Spring Training

Another day, and still no notable additions for the San Diego Padres this offseason. The free-agent market is winding down, and with just a few weeks before spring training begins, the Padres have three options left: find a way to sign Framber Valdez, enter the regular season with a downgraded roster, or land an impact player via trade.

Given the team’s limited financial flexibility, the final option is both the most realistic and the most optimistic. Here is one player from each division that A.J. Preller could target to help turn the offseason around:

A.L. East — Tampa Bay Rays — Yandy Díaz

Díaz is one of baseball’s most consistent hitters, posting a wRC+ above 110 in every full season of his career. The trend continued in 2025, when he hit 25 home runs with a 135 wRC+ in the heart of Tampa Bay’s lineup.

He would immediately address San Diego’s need for a right-handed bat while deepening the lineup overall. Díaz could slot in as a DH platoon with Gavin Sheets while occasionally playing first base. That alignment would allow Sheets to move to first and Jake Cronenworth to return to his natural position at second. Korean addition Sung-Mun Song could then settle into a utility role that better suits his expectations.

A.L. Central — Minnesota Twins — Joe Ryan

This is a trade worth continuing to explore, as it makes sense for both sides. Unfortunately, Ryan's arbitration dispute just ended in a settlement that the two sides agreed on, so Preller's perfect history with his arbitration deals would no longer be a factor.

Ryan’s 3.43 ERA and 3.74 FIP would be welcome additions to a thin Padres rotation. The price could be steep - potentially requiring one of top prospects Kruz Schoolcraft or Ethan Salas - but Preller has never been afraid to move the farm. Ideally, he would negotiate a deal that avoids including either, even if it meant parting with current ace Nick Pivetta. Ryan’s sustainability metrics (3.44 xERA, 3.70 xFIP) compare favorably.

A.L. West — Los Angeles Angels — Yusei Kikuchi

The AL West is a tricky division, as few teams appear eager to shed talent. The Angels, however, could consider moving Kikuchi if the return is right. He’s owed more than $40 million over the next two seasons, meaning Los Angeles would likely need to eat part of the contract.

Even so, Kikuchi fits a clear need. With four right-handers atop the rotation and J.P. Sears coming off a 5.04 ERA and 5.21 FIP in 2025, San Diego needs left-handed balance. Kikuchi provides that, posting a 3.99 ERA and 4.28 FIP across 178.1 innings last season en route to an All-Star appearance.

N.L. East — Miami Marlins — Sandy Alcantara

Alcantara has spent much of the last year on the trade block, and while his value dipped after a rough 2025 (5.36 ERA, 4.28 FIP), that creates a potential buy-low opportunity.

Miami still values him highly, but if Padres pitching coaches can help him rediscover even a portion of his earlier form, the price would be justified. Between 2020 and 2022, Alcantara logged 476.1 innings with a 2.74 ERA and 3.24 FIP, culminating in a Cy Young Award in 2022.

N.L. Central — St. Louis Cardinals — Iván Herrera

Herrera would fill a similar role to Díaz as a DH option who can also provide defensive flexibility at first base and catcher. He offers more youth and long-term affordability but would command a higher trade price from a Cardinals organization that sees him as part of its future.

Herrera hit 19 home runs with a 137 wRC+ in 2025 and remains under team control through 2030. Adding him would immediately boost San Diego’s offense and young core, pairing nicely with Jackson Merrill and Mason Miller. This is the kind of player that a team looking to compete without money to spend should acquire.

N.L. West — Colorado Rockies — Kyle Freeland

Finishing with the division rivals, Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland remains a name worth monitoring. His contract ($16 million AAV) is substantial enough that Colorado might consider absorbing a deal like Xander Bogaerts’ if it means getting real value in return.

For the Padres, the bet would be on Freeland benefiting from life away from Coors Field, where he struggled to a 4.98 ERA and 4.18 FIP in 2025. Like Kikuchi, he offers left-handed balance to a righty-heavy rotation. Ideally, at least one of Freeland or Sears would emerge as a reliable southpaw option in 2026.