What's Next For San Diego After Mackenzie Gore, Freddy Peralta Go Elsewhere?

It’s been a bad 24 hours in San Diego, as top pitching targets Freddy Peralta and MacKenzie Gore have been lost to the Mets and Rangers, respectively.

Both starters would have given San Diego affordable solutions to its pitching depth and payroll issues, but now general manager A.J. Preller will have to look elsewhere if he’s committed to bolstering the staff.

Here are five options the Padres can pivot to after missing out on Peralta and Gore:

Justin Verlander

With the Padres’ top two trade-market targets off the board, it’s increasingly likely they turn to free agency for pitching help.

Top-of-the-line starters will be difficult to add given the nearly capped payroll, but Verlander could be signed to a one-year deal for under $15 million. That’s the type of high-ceiling, cost-effective move ownership would be willing to approve.

Verlander finished 2025 with a 3.85 ERA and matching FIP, steadily finding his groove as the season progressed. After July 23, he posted a 2.60 ERA and 3.36 FIP.

In San Diego, he would look to continue that production. Verlander may not have the current dominance of pitchers like Peralta or Gore, but as a future Hall of Famer, he’s capable of matching their output in any given season.

José Quintana

This is the cheapest option on the list and should be a fallback if Preller wants to avoid a trade or large financial commitment. Quintana has been the definition of consistent, finishing with a sub-4.00 ERA in each of the last four seasons.

The modest price tag reflects his gradual decline, with his ERA rising each year over that span. Still, Quintana likely has enough left in the tank to deliver a productive season in San Diego.

His left-handedness is another positive. The Padres current rotation features four righties, so adding a southpaw should be a priority if Preller has the luxury of choosing.

Joe Ryan

The Twins haven’t fully committed to a rebuild this offseason, but if they do, Ryan fits the same mold as Peralta and Gore. Coming off his best season, Ryan posted a 3.42 ERA, 3.74 FIP and 28.2% strikeout rate across 171 innings in 2025.

Minnesota’s asking price would be steep. Ryan earns just $6 million annually and still has another year of arbitration, but he would stabilize San Diego’s rotation for the next two seasons.

He wouldn’t require top prospect Ethan Salas, but Preller would likely need to offer a substantial package headlined by No. 2 prospect Kruz Schoolcraft.

Kyle Freeland

Here’s a surprise candidate: Freeland of the division-rival Colorado Rockies. While his numbers haven’t been impressive, pitching in Denver's altitude is hard on their pitchers numbers, and Freeland would almost certainly benefit from a move to San Diego.

The remaining one-year, $16 million commitment - or two years and $33 million if he surpasses 170 innings - would be steep for the Padres, but it also creates a path to a trade. Colorado is in rebuild mode and is looking for a prospect haul, something they’re unlikely to receive for Freeland given his 4.77 ERA and 4.62 FIP.

That changes if the Rockies were to absorb the Xander Bogaerts contract. Doing so would likely net Colorado one of San Diego’s top five prospects, while giving Bogaerts a chance to rebuild trade value at hitter-friendly Coors Field.

For the Padres, the move would replace their worst contract with a shorter, cheaper deal that fits the roster. Freeland is an experienced lefty with rebound potential, and the freed salary could be used to further improve the team.

Tarik Skubal

Yes, Padres fans should continue to discuss this possibility and attempt to manifest it into existence. San Diego is truly the best fit for Skubal, given Preller’s perfect track record in arbitration, the team’s need for a left-handed arm, and its ability to offer a compelling package.

For most players, San Diego’s thin farm system limits trade options, but Skubal is a unique case. The Padres have exactly what Detroit would need in return.

Based on the On SI mock trade from earlier this offseason, ace Nick Pivetta would provide the Tigers with an immediate win-now piece, allowing them to remain competitive in a weak American League Central even after losing Skubal.

From there, San Diego’s arm-heavy prospect depth could fill out the deal, as five of the team’s top six prospects are pitchers.

Add a MLB bat like Ramón Laureano and that’s a great deal.