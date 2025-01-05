Padres Predicted to Re-Sign $45 Million Breakout Star in Blockbuster Deal
There are a number of Friars free agents available on the market, including fan favorite Jurickson Profar. Though the San Diego Padres have been relatively quiet this winter, the team will have to make signings or trades in the coming weeks.
More news: Padres Received 'Homework Assignment' From Roki Sasaki in Meeting
One of those moves could include the Padres re-signing Profar. According to R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports, a reunion is in store for the two parties.
"Profar is a difficult player to evaluate: all the underlying measures indicated that last season contained real gains," Anderson wrote. "At the same time, teams are right to be skeptical about age-31 breakout efforts. For those reasons, Profar’s top outcome always seemed to be returning to the Padres. Who knows, maybe one of the teams who came up short on Teoscar Hernández -- be it the Red Sox, Mets, whoever -- decides to chance it with Profar in case he can put up another year like last."
Profar is predicted to sign a three-year, $45 million contract. The Padres are trying to spend less while also adding more talent, which is no easy feat. If the organization can cut payroll elsewhere, a reunion between Profar and the Padres seems more likely.
Profar is coming off a strong season with the Padres where he slashed .280/.380/.459 with a career-high 24 home runs. He also hit 29 doubles and stole 10 bases. Beyond the numbers, Profar's energy he brought to the clubhouse was undeniable during his one season in San Diego.
If the Padres lose Profar, it would certainly create a void on the field and in the clubhouse. But the team has yet to make any major league signings or trades. There could be several reasons why the Padres have been quiet this offseason, but the team could be waiting for Roki Sasaki to sign.
Once Sasaki signs, the Padres will have a better idea of what the team needs. If the Padres land Sasaki, the team gains a talented starting pitcher but at a discount. Sasaki is limited to signing a minor-league contract since he is joining stateside baseball before he is age eligible to be considered an international free agent.
If the Padres don't get Sasaki, it would mean there is still a slot open in the starting rotation. Therefore, the Padres could be waiting for Sasaki to make a final decision before making other moves regarding other free agents like Profar.
More news: Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands Padres Top Prospect for $14M All-Star