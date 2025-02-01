First Michael King Landing Spot Has Emerged as Padres Mull Trade Options
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King could be wearing a new uniform by the start of the 2025 season. As the Padres try and find places to cut payroll, King has emerged as a potential trade candidate this winter.
On Friday, the Padres avoided arbitration by agreeing to a new contract with King, but he still could be traded before next season.
King was a crucial part of the 93-win Padres last season. In 2024, King produced a 2.95 ERA with a 13-9 record. He punched 201 strikeouts across 173.2 innings pitched. King made two postseason starts for the Padres, sporting a 3.75 ERA over 12 innings.
Just three months after taking the mound for San Diego in the NLDS, King could find himself traded to an east coast team. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the New York Mets are showing interest in two Padres starting pitchers.
"The Mets showed they don’t like long-term deals for pitchers when they didn’t pursue Max Fried or Corbin Burnes, but they’ve been trying for Padres rental ace Dylan Cease (and presumably would also consider rotation mate Michael King)," Heyman wrote.
There was some speculation the Padres could actually trade away their biggest stars in Manny Machado or Fernando Tatis Jr. The argument being made was Cease and King were a huge part of San Diego's success in reaching the postseason, hence the Padres instead parting ways with one of their stars like Tatis. However, Heyman negates that theory.
"The Padres will listen on just about all (except Manny Machado or Fernando Tatis Jr.), so that likely does include King, also free after 2025," Heyman added.
The Mets are in need of starting pitching after losing Luis Severino early in the offseason to the Oakland Athletics. The Queens organization held on to left-hander Sean Manaea, but will likely also lose Jose Quintana in free agency.
It's interesting to note there are still starting pitchers remaining on the market such as Nick Pivetta and Jack Flaherty, but the Mets have chosen to seek out a trade with the Padres instead. Starting pitching has not come cheap this offseason, and it may be why the Mets are looking for a more affordable, short-term option in King.
Flaherty is seeking a long-term deal, but after his free agency process has stalled, he is also reportedly open to a short-term deal with higher annual average value and opt-outs. As Heyman said, the Mets do not like long-term contracts for starting pitchers, which makes King a better fit for the club.
