A New Strategy Defines the Padres’ 2026 International Signing Class

It was a great day for baseball as the international signing window opened, giving fans a look at young players signing their first MLB contracts. Originating almost exclusively from Central and South America, these teenagers are one step closer to seeing their dreams come true, and earned a significant payday.

In San Diego, the day was equally important as the organization’s farm system is in need of serious renovation. Entering the signing period, the Padres sat in the fourth of five tiers for international bonus pool money. Their allocation limit was $5.94 million, along with the Red Sox and Blue Jays.

That figure is substantially lower than the $8 million pool available to top-tier teams, including division rivals Arizona and Colorado, but winning international free agency isn’t just about money - it’s about strategy.

In the past, general manager A.J. Preller has been known for an “all-in” approach, often using most of his pool money on a single top prospect. That strategy paid off with the signings of top-100 prospects Ethan Salas and Leo De Vries (traded for Mason Miller).

This year, however, Preller took a different path. The farm system’s depth has been thinning for years, and this window presented an opportunity to bring a larger group of prospects into the organization.

Despite the shift in philosophy, the Padres still added a few notable players to headline the class.

Leading the group is speedy shortstop Joniel Hernandez out of Cuba, who signed for $1.4 million. The highly touted shortstop/center fielder runs a 6.3-second 60-yard dash and plays strong defense at both positions. He will join the Padres’ system out of Havana, Cuba, adding his name to a long list of MLB players from the city.

Joining Hernandez is Mexican left-hander Diego Serna. The 6-foot-3, 16-year-old from Ciudad Obregon signed for $1 million and is one of only two left-handed pitchers ranked in Baseball America’s top-100 international prospects. For a team in need of southpaw pitching, the Padres only wish he could fast-forward his development.

Rounding out the top-100 acquisitions is 6-foot-4 shortstop Timothy Mogen out of Curacao for $800,000. International scouting director Chris Kemp describes him as a “shrink-the-field” player who could emerge as a defensive powerhouse with proper development.

The Padres signed four additional players to complete the class: Joel Duarte, a right-handed pitcher from Venezuela; Jhoneiker Leon, a catcher from Venezuela; Jordan Perez, a right-handed pitcher from Cuba; and Joel Gonzalez, a left-handed pitcher from Panama.

The defining feature of this group is actually the lack of defining features. Unlike past years, when Preller and Kemp targeted a specific strength - whether it be elite prospects or a particular position - this class reflects a more balanced approach.

There is no single area the current farm system specializes in, and with one of the lowest allocation amounts entering the window, there was likely no easy fix. Instead, the Padres took small steps in multiple directions as part of a general prospect reload.

Having two highly regarded shortstops in Hernandez and Mogen helps soften the loss of De Vries at last year’s trade deadline. Both should immediately enter the organization’s top-30 prospect rankings.

The pitching group also offers depth, featuring two left-handers and two right-handers. Adding them to a system that already includes 18-year-old, 6-foot-8 lefty Kruz Schoolcraft could position San Diego to develop a strong core of young arms in the future.

Finally, the addition of Leon gives the farm system a fourth catcher under age 20. While it doesn’t exactly fill a need, it serves as insurance. During Preller’s tenure, the Padres have yet to produce a long-term, high-quality starting catcher. While future star Salas projects to be the one to change that trend, Preller wants to make sure he has backup options.

Feb 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Ethan Salas (90) hits a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Overall, it may not have been the high-rolling, headline-grabbing signing day of years past, but for an organization that thrives on dealing prospects, the Padres recouped a significant amount of lost talent.