Former Padres All-Star Hints At Luis Campusano Possibly Tipping Pitches
The San Diego Padres felt the wrath of the New York Yankees on Friday night when Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton all went deep in the same inning off Yu Darvish. The Yankees went on to win 8-0.
Former All-Star first baseman for the San Diego Padres, Eric Hosmer, addressed the massive third inning for the Yankees with a different attribution than the Yankees putting good swings on the ball. He believes catcher Luis Campusano is tipping pitches by setting up too early. Here is what he wrote on X:
“Something to look at for Campy and the Padres…. A lot of teams pick up on catchers tipping pitches as well by setting up too early. Soto homer sets up early with an early target high and inside. Stanton's homer sets up the middle with a wide base (usually to block the breaking ball). Gleyber’s homer sets up early inside with an early target (Yu isn’t throwing a breaking ball inside to a righty). Those swings were way too comfortable last night against a guy with nine pitches.”
The Padres will try to avoid being swept by New York on Sunday after losing Saturday’s game 4-1. Joe Musgrove gets the start and Kyle Higashioka is behind the plate.