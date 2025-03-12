Insider Reveals Update on Padres, Yankees Dylan Cease Trade After Gerrit Cole Injury
The San Diego Padres are coming off a very successful season, even if things didn't end the way that anyone would have hoped. But San Diego got back to the postseason and they showed that they could compete with the best that baseball has to offer.
One of the main reasons for their success last season was the performance of starting pitcher Dylan Cease. Cease came over to the Padres late in spring training but immediately took over as the ace of the staff.
Despite this, there have been a lot of trade rumors surrounding the right-hander this winter. Many have speculated that San Diego would look to move Cease rather than pay him a heavy amount of money following his contract expiring this year.
The New York Yankees have been mentioned as a possible trade partner for San Diego throughout the offseason. And with Yankees star pitcher Gerrit Cole now done for the year, the idea of Cease landing in New York has heated up.
However, MLB insider Jon Morosi of MLB.com threw some cold water on the idea that Cease could be moved to the Yankees.
"I just do not think we are going to see a Dylan Cease trade that rescues the Yankees season."
The Yankees' interest in Cease makes perfect sense and they have been chasing him for a while now, even before he came to San Diego. Cease is one of the better pitchers in baseball and he could help them replace the production of Cole in the starting rotation.
But it seems that a trade may not happen and Cease will likely stay with the Friars. San Diego is going for a title this year and Cease is going to play a big part in that fact.
However, if the Padres were to falter this year or underperform, the idea of trading him could come about heavily at the trade deadline. The clock is ticking on the Padres to make a decision on Cease and they could probably get a nice haul for him if they were to move on.
