Jackson Merrill Is Mad Padres Aren't In the 2024 World Series
As the Los Angeles Dodgers come within one win of advancing to the World Series, the San Diego Padres are left wondering "what if?" The Padres led the Dodgers 2-1 in the National League Division Series, before the Dodgers came back and won the series by holding the Padres scoreless in Games 4 and 5.
Since the Dodgers won the NLDS, they have had an easier route in the NL Championship Series and World Series. The NLCS against the New York Mets did go to six games, but the all four of their wins over the Mets were lopsided victories. Through three games of the World Series, the Dodgers have found themselves up 3-0 over the New York Yankees. Barring an unexpected Yankees comeback, the Dodgers should become World Series champions.
The Yankees did have the lead in Game 1 before a Freddie Freeman walk-off grand slam, but the Dodgers had command over the Yankees in both Games 2 and 3 of the series. The Padres have been the toughest opponent the Dodgers have faced this postseason, and had they held on, could be in the same position as Los Angeles.
This is not lost on the Padres, and star rookie Jackson Merrill. While Merill acknowledged the greatness of a Dodgers-Yankees World Series, he naturally wishes it was him and the Padres playing for the World Series title this week.
"Whenever I see someone do something cool in the playoffs now it's like, 'Damn, I wish that could be me. I wish I could be doing that," Merrill said on MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM. "I wish it was the Padres on the field."
Merrill did put in tremendous rookie season. The 21-year-old became the team's starter at center field on Opening Day, and played a pivotal role in the Padres advancing to the playoffs in the first place. During the postseason, Merrill hit .252 with six hits, five runs, one home run, and five RBIs over seven games.
Over his first full regular season, Merrill slashed .292/.326/.500 with 24 home runs and 90 RBIs. He set the Padres rookie RBI record, made the MLB All-Star Game, and won the NL Rookie of the Month award twice.
Merrill and the Padres fell short this October, but hold high hopes for reaching the World Series in the upcoming seasons.