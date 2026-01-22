Padres Announce Coaching and Front Office Changes Across Organization

The San Diego Padres revealed updates to their minor league coaching staff, front office, as well as a few changes on the MLB side of coaching and operations yesterday. Looking to improve what is currently one of the worst farm systems in baseball, A.J. Preller shook things up.

Here are a few notable takeaways from the announcement:

The Will Myers Addition Is Legit, Bud Black Still Remains to Be Seen

A few weeks ago, the Padres announced the return of Will Myers (special assignment coach) and Bud Black (advisor to baseball operations) to the organization. While both additions made sense on paper, the roles were vague, and these types of hires tend to be hit or miss when it comes to providing a tangible impact.

For Myers, at least, that concern was put to rest as he officially appeared on the minor league staff list under the “roving coordinator” umbrella.

Beyond top prospect Ethan Salas, San Diego doesn’t have a single hitter ranked among its top six prospects. The Padres are hoping Myers can work with those players and help elevate their stock heading into 2026.

As for Black, he was also formally announced, but in a less reassuring role. He’ll join former pitchers Jake Peavy (CEO) and Trevor Hoffman (operations) under the “advisor” umbrella for 2026.

It’s not a guarantee that Black’s role will follow the same path, but Peavy and Hoffman have been notably uninvolved in the day-to-day baseball operations despite holding similar titles, with the latter also holding a role at MLB Network.

The Farm System Is the Priority

Traditionally in baseball, the minor leagues are viewed as a developmental ladder for coaches, players and staff to work their way up to the major league level. This time, however, the Padres flipped that approach.

Key Padres hitting coach Morgan Burkhart was placed at Triple-A El Paso as a bench coach.

The move gives Burkhart a promotion from assistant hitting coach to bench coach while strengthening El Paso’s offense. The Padres don’t currently have many high-profile names at the Triple-A level, but look for prospects like Tirso Ornelas and Romeo Sanabria to have excellent seasons with Burkhart on the bench.

San Diego Loves Hiring Former Players

Along with Myers, the Padres also added former pitcher Ernesto Frieri to the Arizona Complex League staff and Rudy Giron to Class A Lake Elsinore.

Frieri enjoyed a solid MLB career as a reliever, totaling more than 300 innings with 73 saves and a 3.59 ERA. Having an established major league arm at that level gives San Diego’s youngest prospects a valuable voice on what it takes to reach the big leagues.

Giron joins Lake Elsinore as a hitting coach with organizational experience. Promoted from the Dominican Summer League staff, he spent four seasons with Lake Elsinore as a player from 2016 to 2019. Giron will look to utilize his time as a minor league bat and connection with the organization to build up the A-ball level.