Yankees World Series Odds Rise After Cody Bellinger Agrees to New Contract
The New York Yankees made their first big splash of the offseason on Wednesday, as they agreed to a five-year, $162.5 million deal with outfielder Cody Bellinger, keeping him in the Bronx after he was dealt to New York prior to the 2025 season.
The move is a big one for the Yankees, as they are looking to contend for a World Series in the American League after losing to the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS last season.
Bellinger had a monster season in 2025, posting a .272/.334/.480 slash line with 29 home runs and 98 runs batted in, finishing 14th in the voting for the AL MVP. He was a great consolation prize after the Yankees lost Juan Soto last offseason.
The return of Bellinger has improved New York's odds to win the World Series, as the Yankees jumped from +1100 to +1000 at FanDuel Sportsbook. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers (+220) have better odds to win the World Series in the 2026 season.
New York still has a lot of questions going into the 2026 campaign, but with Gerrit Cole likely to return at some point, the Yankees could have one of the best starting staffs in all of baseball. The decision to re-sign Bellinger helps protect Aaron Judge in New York's lineup, and it should keep the Yankees in the mix for the top spot in the American League.
Here's a look at the latest odds to win the World Series now that Bellinger is back in pinstripes for the 2026 season and beyond.
2026 World Series Odds
- Los Angeles Dodgers +220
- New York Yankees +1000
- Seattle Mariners +1300
- Philadelphia Phillies +1300
- Toronto Blue Jays +1400
- Atlanta Braves +1500
- New York Mets +1500
- Boston Red Sox +1600
- Houston Astros +2000
- Baltimore Orioles +2000
- Chicago Cubs +2000
- San Diego Padres +2500
- Milwaukee Brewers +2700
- Detroit Tigers +3000
- Texas Rangers +3000
- Kansas City Royals +3500
- Cincinnati Reds +4500
- Cleveland Guardians +5000
- Arizona Diamondbacks +6500
- San Francisco Giants +6500
- Tampa Bay Rays +8000
- Pittsburgh Pirates +10000
- Athletics +10000
- Minnesota Twins +10000
- Miami Marlins +17500
- Los Angeles Angels +20000
- St. Louis Cardinals +25000
- Chicago White Sox +40000
- Colorado Rockies +50000
- Washington Nationals +50000
