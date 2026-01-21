Yankees World Series Odds Rise After Cody Bellinger Agrees to New Contract

The New York Yankees made their first big splash of the offseason on Wednesday, as they agreed to a five-year, $162.5 million deal with outfielder Cody Bellinger, keeping him in the Bronx after he was dealt to New York prior to the 2025 season.

The move is a big one for the Yankees, as they are looking to contend for a World Series in the American League after losing to the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS last season.

Cody Bellinger's deal with the Yankees is for five years and $162.5 million, sources tell ESPN. There are opt-outs after the second and third season, a $20M signing bonus and a full no-trade clause. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 21, 2026

Bellinger had a monster season in 2025, posting a .272/.334/.480 slash line with 29 home runs and 98 runs batted in, finishing 14th in the voting for the AL MVP. He was a great consolation prize after the Yankees lost Juan Soto last offseason.

The return of Bellinger has improved New York's odds to win the World Series, as the Yankees jumped from +1100 to +1000 at FanDuel Sportsbook. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers (+220) have better odds to win the World Series in the 2026 season.

New York still has a lot of questions going into the 2026 campaign, but with Gerrit Cole likely to return at some point, the Yankees could have one of the best starting staffs in all of baseball. The decision to re-sign Bellinger helps protect Aaron Judge in New York's lineup, and it should keep the Yankees in the mix for the top spot in the American League.

Here's a look at the latest odds to win the World Series now that Bellinger is back in pinstripes for the 2026 season and beyond.

2026 World Series Odds

Via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Dodgers +220

New York Yankees +1000

Seattle Mariners +1300

Philadelphia Phillies +1300

Toronto Blue Jays +1400

Atlanta Braves +1500

New York Mets +1500

Boston Red Sox +1600

Houston Astros +2000

Baltimore Orioles +2000

Chicago Cubs +2000

San Diego Padres +2500

Milwaukee Brewers +2700

Detroit Tigers +3000

Texas Rangers +3000

Kansas City Royals +3500

Cincinnati Reds +4500

Cleveland Guardians +5000

Arizona Diamondbacks +6500

San Francisco Giants +6500

Tampa Bay Rays +8000

Pittsburgh Pirates +10000

Athletics +10000

Minnesota Twins +10000

Miami Marlins +17500

Los Angeles Angels +20000

St. Louis Cardinals +25000

Chicago White Sox +40000

Colorado Rockies +50000

Washington Nationals +50000

