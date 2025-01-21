Padres Among 8 Teams Pursuing Outfielder in Free Agency: Report
The San Diego Padres are among eight teams looking to sign an outfielder this offseason, according to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.
"The teams that have entertained signing an outfielder include the Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati Reds," Gonzalez wrote.
It is important to note the New York Mets signed Jesse Winker and the Toronto Blue Jays signed Anthony Santander after this was reported. That leaves the Padres, Los Angeles Angels, Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, and Cincinnati Reds still searching for an outfielder.
The most obvious candidate for San Diego to sign is Friars free agent Jurickson Profar.
Earlier in the offseason, it was reported the outfielder and Padres were mutually interested in a reunion. However, it remains to be seen whether the Padres can afford to spend so much money on Profar.
Given the financial situation in San Diego, the Padres may look for more affordable options as alternatives to Profar. Beyond an outfielder, the Padres still have to address other needs in the bullpen, infield, and starting rotation.
San Diego is also looking to cut payroll, which will likely happen by trading away players. Though trades may provide some financial relief for the organization, it would mean the departure of more players, in turn creating other voids on the roster.
In 2024, Profar recorded a .280/.380/.459 slash line with a career-high 24 home runs, 29 doubles, 85 runs batted in, and 94 runs. There is speculation that his performance with the Padres in 2024 was more of a one time thing, rather than a sign of consistency ahead. This theory may also be considered by the Padres as the team weighs the pros and cons of signing Profar.
MLB insider Jon Morosi believes the outfielder should be getting more attention this winter.
"Profar is a switch-hitter, and the lack of discussion broadly speaking of this man is just baffling to me," Morosi recently said on MLB Network. "Because you look at what he did last year, he's not an old player, he's entering his age-32 season."
