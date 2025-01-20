Padres Rumors: MLB Insider Provides Massive Update on Jurickson Profar's Free Agency
At the start of the offseason, it was reported the San Diego Padres and free agent Jurickson Profar were mutually interested in a reunion.
While there hasn't been any traction between a potential deal getting done, MLB insider Alden Gonzalez recently provided an update on what type of contract Profar is seeking this winter in an ESPN article.
More news: Padres Free Agent Linked to Yankees in Potential Surprise Signing
"Santander and Profar, both highly impactful players for vastly different reasons, could find robust markets if they're willing to accept shorter deals with higher annual values, which at this point seems likely," Gonzalez wrote.
It is important to note Anthony Santander was signed by the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. He likely waited to be signed so late in the offseason because he was looking for a team to offer him a fifth year. The Blue Jays gave him a five-year deal, worth more than $90 million.
Profar, on the other hand, may be more likely to accept a shorter deal with higher annual values, especially after remaining on the market for so long.
In 2024, Profar slashed .280/.380/.459 with a career-high 24 home runs, 29 doubles, 85 runs batted in, and 94 runs. There is speculation, though, that his performance during his stint in San Diego was more of a one time thing, rather than a sign of consistency ahead.
While Profar remains on the market, the Padres have yet to make a major league signing or trade. The lack of activity this offseason is likely because the organization is trying to figure out how to shed payroll while also retaining and signing talent. It's no easy feat.
Additionally, there was reportedly optimism within the organzation that Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki would sign with the team. Unfortunately, not only did that not happen, but Sasaki signed with San Diego's biggest rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
President of baseball operations A.J. Preller commented on San Diego's current situation.
“We’ve seen offseasons where we’ve been really aggressive and been able to line up on moves early in the offseason and other years, like last year, where it was later in the process,” Preller said, via Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “… We’ve got a really good core and good foundation we like a lot, and we’ve got some needs as well.”
More news: Dodgers Star Thinks Padres' Luis Arraez Could Make MLB Hall of Fame