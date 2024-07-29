Padres Among Teams Linked to Chicago Cubs Pitcher Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
Since returning from the All-Star break, the Padres have been on a hot streak, winning seven of their last nine games. With one day remaining until Tuesday’s trade deadline, San Diego is looking to add another starting pitcher to its rotation.
Chicago Cubs right-handed pitcher Jameson Taillon has caught the attention of the Padres’ front office, according to The Athletic.
In a career that began in 2016, Taillon has reached the 100-inning mark every season except for 2019-20, when he endured a right elbow flexor strain that resulted in Tommy John surgery. In the last three seasons, he has thrown more than 140 innings each year.
“His durability, experience, and reputation as a positive clubhouse influence make him one of the best starters available at this moment,” wrote Athletic’s reporters Chandler Rome, Ken Rosenthal, and Patrick Mooney about Taillon.
The eight-season MLB veteran is signed on a four-year contract worth $68 million. The contract lasts through the 2026 season.
This season, he has posted a 7-5 record with a career-best 2.96 ERA. He has allowed 94 hits, 34 earned runs and tallied 78 strikeouts and 21 walks. Taillon has also only pitched 100.1 innings, which is a little more than half of his career-high 191 innings in 2018.
Despite the Cubs' disappointing season, the popular trade target has expressed his gratitude toward the franchise and his desire to stay in Chicago.
“I’ve had a great time here. I love showing up here every day. It’s a great group of guys. We’ve said it a lot, I feel like we should be better than we are," Taillon told The Athletic. "But to this point, we just haven’t gotten it done, and results speak louder than any words we can say here. I would love to stay here, obviously. I chose coming to Chicago and being a Cub.”
Whether Taillon stays in Chicago or packs his bags to join another team will be determined by Tuesday. The deadline to trade major league players is 3 p.m. PT.