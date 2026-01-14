The National League’s top contenders continue to bolster their rosters as more moves follow the Cubs’ signing of Alex Bregman. As predicted, that move kickstarted a domino effect across the N.L.

This time, it’s the high-spending Mets and division rival Diamondbacks entering the mix.

In New York, reports indicate Steve Cohen has greenlit a $50 million annual value offer to Kyle Tucker in free agency. That doesn’t mean Tucker is officially a Met, but it’s clear Cohen is serious about bringing him to the Big Apple.

Mets are offering Tucker $50M a year in their bid @ByRobertMurray 1st reported — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2026

The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, finalized a deal sending pitching prospect Jack Martinez and cash to the Cardinals for eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado.

Neither move is league-altering, however, and both raise more questions than answers. Tucker is an outstanding bat, but would Cohen really pay him $50 million AAV rather than keep fan favorite Pete Alonso at $31 million? The Mets already have a mega-deal left-handed outfielder in Juan Soto, and having two at that price point feels like an odd fit.

For Arizona, the Arenado acquisition is also questionable. The former Rockies superstar hasn’t posted an OPS over .800 in three seasons and suffered a career-low 84 wRC+ in 2025.

Still, these are two N.L. teams making win-now moves to gain ground on the Padres. After finishing as the No. 5 seed last season, teams like the Mets and Diamondbacks will be gunning for San Diego’s postseason spot.

Padres fans shouldn’t be too harsh on their front office and ownership just yet, though. While other teams appear to be rushing to make bold roster moves, A.J. Preller has opted to wait patiently and assess the competition.

There’s no need to swap talent for talent like the Diamondbacks did by trading Eugenio Suárez at the July deadline, only to acquire Arenado this winter. The Mets could find themselves in a similar situation if they end up exchanging Alonso for Tucker.

Even the Cubs - Tucker’s former team - signed Bregman a few days ago more as a replacement than an upgrade.

It’s easy to get frustrated when you’re on the outside looking in, but there’s more panic than stability in opposing front offices.

The Padres’ limited financial flexibility makes it unlikely they sign any big-names, but retaining Michael King and bringing back all of their arbitration-eligible players is a win.

Once the free-agency sweepstakes wrap up, the trade market will come alive as teams overpay for positions they missed out on. That’s when Preller could have a strong opportunity to improve the roster.

Players such as Nick Pivetta, Yuki Matsui and what remains of the farm system could be leveraged to set the organization up for success in 2026.

If Preller really has magic up his sleeve, he may even find a way to move off the Bogaerts or Yu Darvish contracts.

The two combine for 11 remaining years and more than $250 million owed, and shedding even one of those deals would provide meaningful flexibility - even if it further depletes the farm system.

With teams like the Mets, Diamondbacks, Braves and Pirates all pushing to return to the postseason, the Padres may eventually need to ramp up their aggressiveness to protect their playoff spot.

For now, though, San Diego will have to sit and watch as more trades are completed and superstar free agents come off the board.