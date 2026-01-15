More Than Familiar Faces: Why the Padres Turned to Will Myers and Bud Black

The San Diego Padres are bringing back two familiar faces to help boost the organization’s front office and player development departments.

Former All-Star Will Myers will return as a special assignment coach in player development, while 2010 National League Manager of the Year Bud Black will join the front office as an adviser to baseball operations.

Each move makes sense given San Diego’s current situation. The farm system is at its lowest point over the past five seasons, with just one Top 100 prospect and thinning depth throughout the minors.

Financially, the Padres are also at a stalemate. Having someone with Black’s experience should help general manager A.J. Preller find creative ways to improve the roster without exceeding the budget.

May 27, 2015; Anaheim, CA, USA; San Diego Padres manager Bud Black (20) watches game action during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

For Myers, the fit as a player development specialist is a natural one. The 11-year veteran may have had a roller-coaster career, but if there’s one thing he understands, it’s how to develop as a young star.

Before making his MLB debut with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2013, Myers was ranked the No. 1 prospect in the organization and consistently placed among the top five prospects in baseball by multiple outlets.

That status was validated during his rookie season, when he won American League Rookie of the Year and helped lead the Rays to an ALDS appearance. Myers hit 13 home runs, drove in 53, and posted an .831 OPS, becoming Tampa Bay’s third Rookie of the Year in a six-year span from 2008 to 2013 (Evan Longoria in 2008 and Jeremy Hellickson in 2011).

In San Diego, Myers never took the leap to stardom, but he still provided stability in the middle of the lineup for nearly a decade. His tenure as a Padre was highlighted by a 2016 All-Star selection, during which he hit 28 home runs and stole 28 bases, a 30-home run season in 2017, and postseason appearances in 2020 and 2022.

As for Black, his time in San Diego was less glamorous. He failed to record a single playoff appearance across 8½ seasons with the club. Despite the lack of postseason success, however, Black is widely regarded as a savvy baseball mind capable of outperforming expectations.

He recorded five top-five Manager of the Year finishes between his time in San Diego and Colorado, including winning the award in 2010 despite the 90-72 Padres missing the postseason.

Notably, Black also played collegiate baseball for San Diego State University from 1978-1979. His return to San Diego for the final phase of his career makes him a steward of baseball in the city.

The Padres will need some of Black’s “do the best with what you’ve got” mentality, as the organization has little to no money left to spend in free agency.

Between Preller’s aggressiveness and Black’s crafty approach, the Padres’ could have some intriguing moves in store.