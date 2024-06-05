Padres Analyst: A.J. Preller Wanted Pitching Before Injuries to Key Starters
The San Diego Padres are reportedly interested in acquiring Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet. The Padres, who already traded for former White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease this year, appear to have strong interest in trading for the first-year starter.
This interest is not even only because of the injuries to starting pitchers Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove. Both Darvish (groin strain) and Musgrove (elbow inflammation) were placed on the injured list last weekend, leaving the Padres with a lack of depth at starter. Still, these injuries are not the only, or primary reason, for the Padres' interest in Crochet.
Tony Gwynn Jr., the Padres broadcast analyst and son of former legendary Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn, told 97.3 The Fan that the Padres' interest in Garrett Crochet isn’t necessarily a direct result of the injuries to Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove.
“Before those two injuries, I don’t think it was a secret that A.J. Preller was already looking for starting pitching," Gwynn Jr. said. "I don’t think the injuries necessarily changed anything. He certainly maybe, the urgency might be a little bit more now, but these are possibilities.
“You get Adam Mazur going today. … He could solve it all himself. This is what you have a farm system for. This is why you have prospects," Gwynn Jr. said. "Some of these prospects are going to get here and have an impact. Maybe he’s that guy. Maybe he’s the answer. I don’t know. There’s certainly a lot of buzz around him as he makes this start around the building. They want to see what this guy can do. There’s a lot of good feels about it. We’ll find out.”
“There are a number of ways the Padres are looking at, I’m sure, to add to this pitching staff that’s a little banged up, or to create more depth.”
Crochet has started 13 games for the White Sox this season, going 5-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 93 total strikeouts. The former 11th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, Crochet would be a strong addition for the Padres, especially with Darvish and Musgrove now landing on the IL twice already this season.