Padres News: Free Agent Slugger Linked to San Diego in New Report
The regular season is nearly over. Several stars in the final years of team control are about to become free agents. A number of high-profile sluggers headline the list, including former Padres outfielder Juan Soto and Brewers shortstop Willy Adames.
Another big name on the list is Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who New York Post’s Jon Heyman linked to the Padres.
Last season, Alonso rejected a seven-year $158 million extension contract. However, Heyman believes that Alonso will be able to reel in a higher salary. According to Heyman, one Mets rival has predicted Alonso could sign a contract in the neighborhood of $185 million.
Drafted as the No. 64 overall pick in the second round of the 2016 MLB draft, Alonso has spent all six of his seasons with the Mets. After setting a new record for home runs by a rookie (53) that also led the National League, Alonso was crowned the NL Rookie of the Year in 2019. Since then, he has led the league in RBIs in 2022.
In April, Alonso recorded the 200th home run of his career. The homer made him the fourth Mets player to accomplish the feat, joining Darryl Strawberry (252), David Wright (242), and Mike Piazza (220). To further prove his power at the plate, Alonso is two-time Home Run Derby Champion (2019, 2021).
Throughout his professional career, Alonso has been selected as a NL All-Star four times (2019, 2022, 2023, 2024). This season, he leads the NL with 153 games played. Across those appearances, he has slashed .246/.331/.476 with 34 home runs and 87 RBIs. Alonso ranks in the top 20 of the league for multiple metrics, including runs (89), OPS (.807), total bases (275), home runs, slugging percentage, and RBIs.
Considering the integral role Alonso serves in New York as the Mets’ primary first baseman and cleanup hitter, there is a high chance that he stays put if the franchise can meet his asking price.
If Alonso parts ways with the Mets, the Padres are among teams that Heyman believes will have interest. Along with the Padres, Heyman linked Alonso with the Astros, Rangers, Mariners, Orioles, and Cubs.
The Mets currently hold the final NL Wild Card Spot, leading the Braves by two games. New York is scheduled to play three more games against the Phillies, who are tied with the NL West leaders in winning percentage. Although threatened by a challenging schedule, the Mets will follow the series against the Phillies with a three-game series against the Braves to fight for a postseason spot.
Qualifying for the postseason will give Alonso more time to showcase his value as he awaits free agency at the end of the season.