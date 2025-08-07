Juan Soto’s Attitude in Latest Mets Loss Rubs NY Radio Host the Wrong Way
The New York media does not have the same patience with Juan Soto that the Mets star has at the plate. Soto was mere games into his New York Mets career when WFAN's Sal Licata started screaming about how much he stunk. More recently ESPN New York's Michael Kay had an issue with Soto's attitude about missing the All-Star game.
On Thursday, the morning after Soto broke up a no-hitter in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians, Boomer Esiason opened WFAN's Boomer and Gio, talking about Soto's attitude and leadership. Like many Mets fans, he does not like what he's seeing.
"When Juan Soto hit that ball he might have been thrown out at first base if it didn’t go out of the building because he’s loping out of the box," said Esiason. "Now I don’t expect him to sprint to first base in a situation like this, but he watched the whole thing. This to me is a reoccurring.. and he’s got a nice smile on his face you know like he’s laughing. I’m sick of it. I want to see attitude."
Esiason then invoked names like Gary Carter and Ray Knight and said the team looked "overpaid and underwhelmed." He also said that no player is worth Soto's salary.
“Your highest-paid player, whether it be Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani or, in this case, Juan Soto, has to lead the team," Esiason continued. "They have to set the example. And when the example that is being set is one that just doesn’t look, at least to the naked eye, and as a former athlete looks to me like… If that’s the guy making $760 million and he’s supposed to be a leader, I’m not following that guy."
This was the Mets' eighth loss in their last nine games so it's no surprise that people are frustrated. Considering his salary, the weight of a prolonged slide was always going to fall on Soto's shoulders, even when he's the only person to manage a hit in a loss. His previous time in New York should have prepared him for this so perhaps it's not a surprise that his smile can be used as a negative data point.
Is it fair? Depends who one asks. Mets fans are understandably and rightfully demanding of their team this year considering the payroll. Soto was supposed to be the game-changer to get them over the hump and into the World Series.
The good news for the superstar is that the project is still very much a work in progress and it might be two months before the final verdict is in. If the Mets start winning more, smiles will be contagious and a sign of positivity, not lack of leadership.