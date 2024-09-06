New York Mets Predicted to Re-Sign Homegrown Superstar
The New York Mets will have some tough upcoming decisions to make with the offseason approaching in less than two months.
One of the most significant moves the organization must decide on is whether to keep their franchise cornerstone slugger or let him walk in free agency.
First baseman Pete Alonso has made it clear on numerous occasions that he wants to remain with the Mets long-term. Alonso turned down a contract extension offer of seven-years, $158 million around the 2023 All-Star break, but the Mets were led by former GM Billy Eppler at the time and Alonso was repped by Apex.
Now, Alonso is represented by super agent Scott Boras and the Mets have president of baseball operations David Stearns leading the charge. This time around, Alonso is reportedly seeking a deal of at least $200 million, as MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported.
Despite a hefty asking price, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted the Mets to find a way to re-sign Alonso this winter.
"It's hard to see a world where he has that much more earning power than Freddie Freeman (6/$162 million) and Matt Olson (8/$168 million) given they both have more well-rounded games," Reuter wrote.
"One way or another, expect him to find his way back to the Mets, whether he gets his asking price or ends up closer to that deal he initially turned down."
Alonso, 29, isn't having his best season with the Mets in 2024. Across 140 games, the big bopper is slashing .240/.323/.469 with a .792 OPS, 31 home runs and 78 RBIs. These are well below his career norm numbers and paces, however, Alonso has consistently been one of the best power hitting sluggers in the game since making his MLB debut in 2019.
No hitter has clubbed more homers (223) than Alonso since he came into the league six seasons ago. He has been a key member of the Mets for several years and it's hard to envision him leaving Queens.
For now, Alonso is being predicted to stay put and that is certainly possible with the offseason looming.