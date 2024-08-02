Padres Notes: Confidence-Boosting Win, Cease Stays Hot, A.J. Preller's Bold Trades
The San Diego Padres, fresh off a series sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers, will look to further narrow the gap between first and second place in the National League West on Friday when they host the Colorado Rockies.
Here's all the headlines you might have missed Thursday:
Padres Clinch First Season-Series Win Over Dodgers Since 2010
The Padres' latest series sweep led to a significant milestone: they clinched a season-series win against the Dodgers for the first time since 2010. The win boosted the Padres in the standings — and in the confidence department.
Dylan Cease Envisioned No-Hitting Dodgers
In a win that tightened the race in the National League West, Dylan Cease's latest gem brought the Padres one step closer the top of the division. Cease's prowess on the mound during Wednesday's 8-1 victory evoked his own ideas about throwing another no-hitter.
A.J. Preller's Bold Trade Deadline Moves
Amid scrutiny over job security, Padres' GM A.J. Preller made significant changes to the team’s bullpen at the trade deadline, a move interpreted by some as an effort to secure his position with the franchise.
Dylan Cease Set for Major Playoff Contributions
Dylan Cease is fully embracing his role within the Padres, and is getting hot at the right time for the Padres' postseason push. “Every game we’re playing now is extremely important," he said.
Manny Machado Determined to Overcome Dodgers Challenge
Manny Machado expressed a strong resolve after the Padres swept the Los Angeles Dodgers: As the team sets its sights on the division title, they're well aware which team stands in their way.