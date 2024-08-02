Padres' Dylan Cease Thought About No-Hitting Dodgers
The National League West was predicted to belong to the Los Angeles Dodgers without contest.
However, the San Diego Padres have made things interesting by pulling within 4.5 games after sweeping their division rivals in a two-week set on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The series was full of drama. San Diego came back from a five-run deficit to walk the Dodgers off in the first game and then saw Dylan Cease carry a one-run performance into the sixth inning as the Padres went on to win convincingly. The final score was 8-1.
Cease worked 5.2 innings and could consider Wednesday night his worst start in four weeks. Dodgers outfielder Jason Heyward snapped a string of 46 plate appearances by opposing batters without a hit against Cease.
“The idea of [another no-hitter] is very appealing -- definitely crossed my mind,” Cease said with a smile. “But at the end of the day, difficult to do.”
Cease allowed three hits and three walks, along with his first run since July 7. He wasn't sharp but he didn't have to be. The Padres pounced on Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw for four runs in the bottom of the second. They kept scoring thanks to three errors including one committed by Kershaw.
Two innings later, they added three more, chasing Kershaw with two outs in the fourth. It was the shortest outing of Kershaw's career against the Padres.
“Really pleased with the approach,” Shildt said. “Obviously a really, really tough pitcher. You take what he gives you. Our guys had a good plan, used the whole field.”
Kershaw, who is in his 17th season with the Dodgers, started a game and exited without a strikeout for the first time in his career.
“Every game we’re playing right now is extremely important,” Cease said. “We need to continue to bring this focus and intensity and effort to every game we’re playing.”
Five Padres had multi-hit games including Bryce Johnson, who had the first one of his career. Luis Campusano launched a homer into the first level of the Western Metal Supply Co. building to spark the three-run fourth, Jurickson Profar, Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill also had two hits apiece.
The two teams won't meet again until late September. It was almost like the Padres made sure to let the Dodgers know that they weren't going anywhere. Their sights are set on the next game and trying to catch their divisional foe one game at a time.