Did Padres' GM Sacrifice Farm System at Trade Deadline to Save His Job?
San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller has been asked about his job security for months leading up to the trade deadline.
On paper, he just made the Padres bullpen one of the most feared across the league. But it came with a hefty price.
Preller traded away three of San Diego's top 10 prospects and their No. 24 from an already depleted farm system in exchange for Tanner Scott and Bryan Hoeing, Scott, a left-handed reliever, will also become a free agent at the end of the season.
While the moves help the Padres win right now, it also signals that Preller could be feeling the heat and if the club doesn't return to the playoffs this season after missing last year, he would be looking for a new job.
Preller was asked how he would respond to concerns that he had sacrificed too much of the organization’s future to save his job.
“We think we have a team that can win this year. And I take that serious,” Preller told The Athletic. “You have to look at that and then also the ability to win three to five years from now. And again, we want to give this team every possibility to win, but we also know we’ve got a lot of good players in the system. And I really believe that. The depth of the system, especially on the pitching side, I think, is pretty underrated.”
San Diego already has the offense to win games. They have the leadership in place to carry them into a Wild Card and now, a bullpen that could possibly shock baseball and win the division.
The addition of Scott gives the Padres the best set-up man in the league. Manager Mike Shildt said Tuesday that Robert Suarez will continue being the closer.
“We got, like, three closers now," reliever Jeremiah Estrada said Tuesday, before tossing a scoreless frame as the Padres walked off the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 in 10 innings.
San Diego also added Jason Adam from Tampa Bay.
“Those are huge additions to our bullpen,” Shildt said. “Makes us really strong, shortens the game quite a bit. And so, great job by the front office and A.J.”
Preller didn't add a starter which was another area that has been hit hard by injuries. Joe Musgrove should return soon but Yu Darvish is still questionable.
“We had the two areas kind of neck and neck,” Preller said. “I think we felt … there were some guys that could really impact our bullpen. We also looked at Musgrove's situation, his ability to hopefully come back here at some point in time and help us, and ended obviously weighed out the cost from a return standpoint, both starting pitchers and relievers. Ultimately, ended up feeling like maybe a little bit more strength on the relief side for more options, more impact.”
Whether it was a goal to brighten the spotlight on him or not, Preller managed to do that with two a massive trade deadline haul. If the Padres don't make the most of the opportunity presented to them, it is going to reflect on Preller before anyone else.