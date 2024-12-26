Padres Notes: Ha-Seong Kim Prediction, Joe Musgrove Announcement, Friars All-Star to Dodgers?
The San Diego Padres still have a handful of free agents who haven't yet finalized their plans yet. One of those is infielder Ha-Seong Kim, who's expected to miss the beginning of the 2025 season but could be a valuable addition to any team as he's an above-average utility player who doesn't strike out a ton. One prediction has him landing a massive $60 million deal in free agency.
Another Padres free agent, this one an All-Star, was recently predicted to land with the division rival Los Angeles Dodgers in what would be a devastating turn of events for San Diego.
And finally, in some non free agency news, Joe Musgrove made an exciting announcement on social media.
Here's all the latest Padres news and stories:
