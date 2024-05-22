Padres Place All-Star on Injured List, Will Replace Him With Former Dodgers Outfielder
The San Diego Padres are placing All-Star infielder Xander Bogaerts on the injured list. Bogaerts left Monday's game early with a shoulder injury, and was out of the lineup on Tuesday. The team was hopeful he'd be able to stay off the IL, but unfortunately, that was not the case.
With Bogaerts going on the IL, the team has an open roster spot, and appears set to fill it with a recently-signed veteran in David Peralta.
Peralta, 36, joined the Padres on a minor league deal over the weekend. Now, he's getting his chance with San Diego after starting the year with the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate.
In 20 games there, Peralta slashed .217/.341/.348 with two home runs and eight runs batted in. In three games with the Padres' Triple-A affiliate thus far, Peralta is 2-for-11 (.182) with one RBI and five strikeouts.
Peralta spent the 2023 season with the division-rival Dodgers, where he slashed .259/.294/.381 with seven home runs and 55 RBIs. The 10-year veteran has also played with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays. He's a career .279 hitter with 117 home runs and 541 RBIs.
As for Bogaerts, he hits the IL after he was finally starting to put things together this season following a slow start to the year. The four-time All-Star was slashing .219/.265/.316 with four home runs, 14 RBIs, and a .581 OPS, which would be by far the lowest of his career.