Padres Skyrocket Up Latest National Power Rankings Following Luis Arraez Trade
The San Diego Padres made a deal for two-time batting champion Luis Arraez that surprised all of Major League Baseball. The timing was unusual with the season barely a month old.
However, his addition to the San Diego lineup helped the Padres go 5-2 last week, and according to Newsweek’s newest set of Power Rankings, they were the biggest riser.
“The Padres made the first surprise of the 2024 season, trading for back-to-back batting champion Luis Arraez to add a certified elite hitter at the top of their lineup,” writes Noah Camras. “That, along with a 5-2 week, has the Padres climbing the rankings again.”
The No. 15 Padres rose six spots from last week and find themselves in the thick of the National League West race, trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers by 6.5 games.
Two other risers for Newsweek were the Philadelphia Phillies and Tampa Bay Rays. Both teams rose five spots to No. 2 and No. 18, respectively.
As for teams trending in the opposite direction, the Padres can look at NL West-foe San Francisco. The Giants tumbled seven spots to No. 25.
“The Giants had one of baseball's best offseasons, but for some reason, it just hasn't translated to on-field success,” says Camras. “Their biggest free agent signing, Blake Snell, is 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA, and is on the injured list with an adductor strain. Matt Chapman, another one of their big signings, is hitting .204 with a .595 OPS.”