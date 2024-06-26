Padres vs Nationals: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More for Series Finale
After two high-emotion games against the Washington Nationals, the Padres will look to close out a three-game series sweep at Petco Park on Wednesday.
Here's what you need to know about the game:
How to Watch
• Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
• Location: Petco Park, San Diego
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
- Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
- Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
- DTV DBS – 694-3
- DTV Stream – 694
- AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres -185/Nationals +154
• Over/under: 7.5
Predictions
With Dylan Cease (6-6, 4.14 ERA) pitching for the Padres, and DJ Herz (1-1, 4.50 ERA) on the mound for the Nationals, expect San Diego to have the upper hand. Cease has stabilized the Padres' rotation since arriving in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, and has significant bat-missing ability. The right-hander faced off against the Brewers for the second time this season last Friday and did not factor into SD's 9-5 victory, posting his second double-digit strikeout game of the season (10) while walking two. He also became just the second Padre pitcher to ever go 4.2 or fewer innings and punch out at least 10 batters. If the Padres' bats can continue their momentum, they might not need a late rally to win the series finale.
More
• With the bases loaded this season, Jurickson Profar is 5-for-5 with a walk, a single, two doubles, and two grand slams (he has an MLB-leading 3.600 OPS with bases loaded in '24).
• Per @OptaSTATS, Profar is the first player in last 50 years to have 19 or more RBIs over a span of six bases-loaded at bats, joining Albert Pujols (19).
• The Padres have won six of their last seven games since June 19, and in the last week, San Diego batter's 72 hits, 45 runs scored, and 6.43 runs per game are the most among all NL teams. Since the start of June, the Padres' 213 hits overall are the most any NL club.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.