Highest-Paid Pitchers in MLB: Full Breakdown
Dylan Cease became the first big free agent to sign this offseason, agreeing with the Blue Jays on a seven-year, $210 million contract Wednesday. The deal makes the former Padre one of the highest-paid pitchers in the sport as he now earns a salary of $30 million per year.
Though Cease has had his share of inconsistencies, starting pitchers are the most valuable position in the sport and there are only so many with his talent level available. As such, he was able to cash in with a huge deal. After Cease, there are a number of pitchers that also could sign big deals in the coming years, including teammate Michael King, Ranger Suarez and most notably, two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.
Now that Cease has agreed to sign with the Blue Jays, here’s a look at MLB’s highest-paid pitchers.
Who is the highest-paid pitcher in MLB?
The highest-paid pitcher is Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, who earns a massive $70 million a year. Ohtani is of course also a designated hitter and four-time MVP, which is why his contract is so much bigger than any other pitcher.
Between pitchers who do not also hit, Phillies’ Zack Wheeler is the highest-paid starter on an annual basis.
Top 10 highest-paid pitchers in MLB
Here are the top-10 highest-paid pitchers in MLB ranked by annual salary.
Pitcher
Team
Annual Salary
Total Contract Value
Shohei Ohtani*
Dodgers
$70 million
$700 million
Zack Wheeler
Phillies
$42 million
$126 million
Jacob deGrom
Rangers
$37 million
$185 million
Blake Snell
Dodgers
$36.4 million
$182 million
Gerrit Cole
Yankees
$36 million
$324 million
Corbin Burnes
Diamondbacks
$35 million
$210 million
Dylan Cease
Blue Jays
$30 million
$210 million
Garrett Crochet
Red Sox
$28.333 million
$170 million
Tyler Glasnow
Dodgers
$27.312 million
$136.562 million
Max Fried
Yankees
$27.25 million
$218 million
*Shohei Ohtani is both a pitcher and hitter
Cease’s contract with the Blue Jays makes him the seventh-highest paid pitcher annually and tied for the fifth-highest based on total value. Since free agency began last year in 2024, Cease, Snell, Burnes, Crochet and Fried have all signed massive deals that have made them some of the league’s highest-paid pitchers.
Cease is notably the only player on the above list that has not made an All-Star Game. Though he has loads of talent, he has been inconsistent, going 8–12 with a 4.55 ERA in 2025.
How pitcher salaries have changed over time
Salaries for baseball players and pitchers have exponentially grown over time, and especially since the 1970s. In the 1960s and early 1970s, the highest-paid players were making low six figures. In 1979, Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan became MLB’s first player to earn at least $1 million in a season when he signed with the Astros on a four-year, $4.5 million deal.
By the late 1990s, pitchers like Roger Clemens and Greg Maddux were commanding upwards of $10 million per year. That number rose to over $20 million a decade later for Johan Santana, and even surpassed $30 million in the 2010s for pitchers like Zach Greinke and Clayton Kershaw. MLB’s top pitchers are primarily making between $30-$40 million per year still.
How pitcher salaries compare to other positions
Top starting pitchers are among the highest-paid players in baseball. Wheeler is MLB’s third-highest paid player on an annual basis, behind only Ohtani and Juan Soto, who makes an average of $51 million per season as part of his 15-year pact with the Mets. Of the 10 highest-paid players in MLB, five are pitchers––not including Ohtani.
Despite not being in the lineup every day, typically only playing once every five to six games, quality starting pitching is hard to come by, and thus top of the line starters are rewarded handsomely. Starters typically appear in a little more than 30 games per season, barring injury, whereas players like Soto, Aaron Judge, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Mike Trout, all of whom command huge contracts and rightfully so, are expected to play almost every game.