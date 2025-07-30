MLB Trade Deadline Updates: Latest Moves and Rumors
The MLB trade deadline is nearly upon us.
As the clock ticks down to the 6 p.m. ET deadline on Thursday, there are a number of storylines to follow as contending teams attempt to beef up their rosters for the stretch run. What follows is an updated look at all the latest news, rumors, and trades before the deadline passes.
Mariners Beef Up Relief Corps
The Mariners landed lefty reliever Caleb Ferguson from the Pirates on Wednesday. As Pittsburgh continues to sell, Seattle took advantage. The 29-year-old is 2-2 on the season with a 3.74 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 34 strikeouts against 14 walks in 43 1/3 innings. Ferguson is having an excellent season as he's allowing very little hard contact. His average exit velocity (83.5), and hard-hit rate (25.2) are among the lowest in baseball.
In return for Ferguson, the Pirates will receive right-hander Jeter Martinez (great early 2000s baseball name). Martinez is a 19-year-old starter currently in A-ball, and is listed as Seattle's No. 13 prospect by MLB Pipeline.
Mets Surrender a Ton in Tyler Rogers Trade
The New York Mets landed right-handed reliever Tyler Rogers from the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, but it cost them a significant price. They sent righty Jose Butto, righty pitching prospect Blade Tidwell, and outfield prospect Drew Gilbert to land the 34-year-old veteran.
Rogers has been excellent for the Giants this season. In 53 games, he is 4-3 with a 1.80 ERA, a 0.86 WHIP, and 38 strikeouts and only four walks in 50 innings. He has allowed just 10 earned runs this season.
Astros Pursuing Cease
The San Diego Padres are open to moving starting pitcher Dylan Cease, and one team has been hot on his heels. The Houston Astros are chasing Cease and appear increasingly likely to land him. Cease has struggled this season, but he has elite stuff that belies his 3-10 record and 4.79 ERA. There is faith that the impending free agent can turn it around, especially given his xFIP of 3.39.
We'll see if a deal eventually comes together.
Eugenio Suarez Sweepstakes Heating Up
Eugenio Suarez remains the most popular hitter at the deadline, with four teams currently chasing him. The Arizona Diamondbacks are actively shopping the impending free agent and will do what they can to maximize the return. The Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies are all chasing Suarez hard as we head toward the deadline. It's worth noting, Seattle and Arizona already completed a swap for Josh Naylor.
The 34-year-old third baseman has been one of baseball's best sluggers this season. He's currently slashing .248/.320/.576 with 36 home runs and 87 RBIs. Suarez was hit on the hand by a pitch Monday night but appears to have escaped serious injury.
Jhoan Duran Chased by Two NL Contenders
The Minnesota Twins appear likely to move closer Jhoan Duran before the deadline, and two teams have separated themselves in the chase for his services. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies are in active talks to land him. To this point, the Phillies have refused to include top pitching prospect Andrew Painter in an offer.
The 27-year-old Duran is 6–4 with a 2.01 ERA, a 1.18 WHIP, and 53 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings. He has saved 16 games in 18 opportunities and is under team control through 2027.
Reds Land Ke'Bryan Hayes From Pirates
The Pittsburgh Pirates are in full sell mode, and on Wednesday, they shipped third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes to the Cincinnati Reds for two prospects. Hayes is one of the best defensive players in baseball and is signed affordably through 2029, with a club option for '30 as part of an eight-year, $70 million deal he agreed to in '22. So far this season, he's slashing .236/.279/.290 with a woeful wRC+ of 57 in 100 games.
The Pirates received shortstop Sammy Stafura, who ranked as the No. 9 prospect in Cincinnati's system, as well as veteran reliever Taylor Rogers.