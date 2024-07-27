Padres vs Orioles: Pitcher Demoted Ahead of Game 2, How to Watch, and More
The San Diego Padres optioned pitcher Adam Mazur to Triple-A El Paso, one day after the right-hander started and threw 2.2 innings in an eventual 6-4 win. Alek Jacob has been recalled from El Paso to take Mazur's place on the active roster. Michael King gets the start today.
Here's what else you need to know about the game:
How to Watch
• Time: 1 p.m. PT
• Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
DTV DBS – 694-3
DTV Stream – 694
AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres -118 / Orioles -102
• Over/under: 8.5
Prediction
San Diego's Michael King (8-6, 3.28 ERA) squares off against Baltimore's Dean Kremer (4-6, 4.43 ERA). King has been solid in his last outings, allowing just one earned run in each of his last four starts. Kremer has been shakier, allowing three or more earned runs in two of his last three starts. With the Padres on a hot streak and given their solid pitching, they might have a slight edge. However, Baltimore has been strong at home and could bounce back. If the game hinges on a ninth-inning save opportunity for the Orioles, expect to see someone other than Craig Kimbrel, who allowed a two-run home run to Jurickson Profar in the ninth inning of the Padres' 6-4 win Friday.
More
• The Padres have won 11 of their last 14 games on the road since June 19 for the best road record in MLB in that time (11-3, .786).
• San Diego pitchers have a MLB-best 2.49 ERA on the road since June 19, holding opponents to a mere .200 clip with a MLB-best 0.95 WHIP.
• With last night's win, the Friars are riding a season-long 6-game winning streak, their longest since their 8-game winning streak from Sept. 13-22, 2023.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.