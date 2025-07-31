Padres Acquire Ryan O'Hearn, Ramon Laureano From Orioles in Big Trade Deadline Swap
The San Diego Padres continue to take big swings at the trade deadline. This time, they've agreed to a deal to bring two standout players to town from the Baltimore Orioles.
According to reports, the Padres are finalizing a deal to acquire both Ryan O'Hearn and Ramon Laureano in a trade with the O's.
It's a huge addition for the Padres, who will get an All-Star caliber DH in the form of O'Hearn and a gifted outfielder who's enjoying a strong year at the plate in Laureano. O'Hearn, 32, has a .837 OPS with 13 home runs and 43 RBIs, while Laureano, 31, has a .884 OPS with 15 home runs and 46 RBIs.
It's the second big splash of the day for San Diego, who earlier struck a deal with the Athletics to acquire star closing pitcher Mason Miller.
This breaking news story will be updated with more information.