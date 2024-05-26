Padres vs Yankees on May 26: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Prediction and More
After falling again Saturday night to the New York Yankees, the San Diego Padres enter Sunday looking to avoid being swept at home. The Padres haven't looked very good in the series as New York has overpowered them throughout. San Diego comes in with a record of 27-28, sitting in third place within the National League West. The Yankees are 37-17 on the season, currently in first place within the American League East.
How to Watch
- Time: 4:10 p.m. PT
- Location: Petco Park
- TV Channel: YES Network
- Radio: KWFN 97.3, XEMO 860 for Padres and WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 for Yankees
Odds
• Money Line: San Diego Padres +105 / New York Yankees -125
• Over/Under: 8.5
Predictions
San Diego sends Joe Musgrove (3-4, 6.14 ERA) to the mound to avoid the sweep at home. New York is countering by sending Clarke Schmidt (5-2, 2.59 ERA) to face the Padres. Musgrove has been very up and down all season but did just come back from a stay on the injured list. The biggest challenge for him will be navigating the Yankees' potent lineup. He will need to try to settle into a groove early on and not let up. However, New York has shown to be the better team so far, The Yankees take this game and the sweep on the road.
Yankees 5, Padres 4
More
Schmidt was a talking point around the offseason trade that sent Juan Soto to the Yankees. San Diego will now get an up close and personal look at him in this contest.
Star infielder Luis Arráez only has one hit in eight at-bats in this series so far. San Diego needs him to get going if they want to avoid being swept.