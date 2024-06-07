Padres' Joe Musgrove to Miss Significant Amount of Time With Injury
Joe Musgrove's second stint on the injured list this season will be significantly longer than the first. That is the only thing that was made clear by the San Diego Padres.
Musgrove has been riddled with injuries lately after thriving from 2019-22, making nearly every start. Through 10 starts this season, he has a 5.66 ERA.
Recent imaging revealed some clarity on the specific injury when an MRI revealed a bone spur in Musgrove’s right elbow. He received a PRP injection — in addition to the cortisone shot he previously received.
Neither Musgrove nor the Padres know when their right-hander will play catch again. They are hoping for late June, but Musgrove also told reporters that there’s a possibility that the spur might require arthroscopic surgery. He added, “Surgery’s not really the question right now.”
The Padres and Musgrove didn't give his arm enough time to heal during his first IL stint this season. This time around, they are taking extra precautions. As of Thursday, Musgrove will be shut down for at least two weeks and will begin playing catch shortly thereafter. From there, the situation is fluid. If he feels good, then they will ramp up Musgrove for a potential rehab stint.
“It’s more based on symptoms,” Musgrove said. “If I can go out there and throw pain-free — or even if there’s a little bit of discomfort, but I can have a clean delivery and feel confident about letting the ball go — we’ll probably start looking at progressing. But right now, I can’t let the ball go. I don’t trust anything that’s coming out of my hand.”