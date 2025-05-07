What Did Fernando Tatis Say to Get Ejected? Padres Star Answers
Home-plate umpire Adrian Johnson tossed Fernando Tatis Jr. for his first career ejection in the top of the eighth inning against the New York Yankees on Monday evening, a game which the Padres won by a score of 4-3.
Tatis, who argued with the umpire following his third strikeout of the game, claimed it was the first time he had been ejected since playing winterball as an 18-year-old.
"Ah, what did I say? I forgot," Tatis said of the incident. "I'm just happy I got the boys hyped. I'd just been complaining all game. It was a rough night. After the strikeout I just let him know what I thought."
Following Tatis' ejection, the Friars scored four runs with two outs in the top of the eighth, erasing the Yankees' 3-0 lead and seizing their first lead of the night.
Padres manager Mike Shildt, who Johnson ejected after he threw his glasses in reaction to Tatis' departure, expressed his irritation with the umpiring performance.
“Look, (umpiring) is a hard job,” Shildt said. “I’ve got great relationship with and respect … with umpires. And Tati had some pitches that he didn’t agree with — I didn’t agree with — earlier. Had made my comments from the dugout known, which I don’t do a ton. But (Tatis) walks away, hand over his mouth, and next thing you know, he’s ejected, walking away with his back turned, for his first major-league ejection.
“I’ve managed for a long time now — minor leagues, big leaguers. I don’t have players that get ejected. … I probably have the fewest amount of player ejections in my time managing. Our players play, they stay in the game. … But (Johnson) made a decision. He threw him out. I let the body of the work for the umpire grade speak for itself.”
