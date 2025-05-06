Padres' Fernando Tatis, Mike Shildt Ejected From Monday's Game vs Yankees
San Diego Padres superstar outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. was ejected from Monday's series opener against the New York Yankees after striking out in the top of the eighth inning.
Tatis struck out swinging, but didn't like a called strike earlier in the at-bat. After striking out, Tatis said something to home plate umpire Adrian Johnson, and immediately got thrown out.
Right after Tatis was thrown out, manager Mike Shildt came storming out of the dugout, throwing his glasses and lineup card on the ground. He was quickly ejected, too, but got his money's worth before exiting the field.
Here's a video of the entire incident:
Tatis was in the midst of a frustrating game, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Tatis is coming off an 0-for-5 performance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, as his batting average has come down from .342 to .317 over the last two days.
Tatis and Shildt seemed to spark the Padres, though, as the once dormant offense came alive after the ejection.
Luis Arraez walked after Tatis' at-bat, leading the Yankees to make a pitching change, taking out Devin Williams and bringing in closer Luke Weaver.
Manny Machado came up with the bases loaded, and hit a two-out, two-run double to bring the Padres within one at 3-2. Xander Bogaerts then hit a two-run single, and the Padres got their first lead of the game in the top of the eighth inning.
