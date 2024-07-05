Where Do the Padres Land in Latest National MLB Power Rankings?
The San Diego Padres are staying put in the latest edition of Newsweek's national MLB power rankings. The Padres remain the 12th ranked team in MLB again this week, after going 3-2 during their latest slate of games. San Diego was on track to move up in the rankings after winning the first three games of the week, but then dropped two in a row to stay put.
Still, there is a strong case that the Padres deserve to rank in at No. 11 above the Boston Red Sox, as the Padres won their series this past week 2-1 over the Red Sox. Their two wins were dominant too, as the Padres outscored the Red Sox 20-3 in those two games. Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill were great, with Machado notching five RBIs in one of the wins, and Merrill hitting three RBIs in another.
The Padres have also mustered up little offense over their last two games, which likely didn't inspire them to rise either. They were just shut out 7-0 by the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, as both the team's pitching and hitting struggled mightily.
Overall, the Padres hold a 46-43 record through this point of the season. They often have hovered right above or below .500 this season, and this week is no different.
Looking ahead, they will finish their series against the Rangers before taking on the National League West rival Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks only trail the Padres by a few games in the division, which will make this a crucial series for the two squads.